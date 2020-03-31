I was at my sister’s house once when my niece came in and announced that she was, good heavens, “bored.” From the look on her face you would have thought it was an appendicitis attack. I think a lot of adults are feeling the same way while they’re housebound.
Here are some ideas to try while you are stuck at home.
First, look up your parents and grandparents in the US. Federal Census records. The United States takes a census once every 10 years. The first one taken was in 1790. The personal information like names is not viewable by law until 75 years have passed. That means you can look up names starting in 1940 and go back every 10 years to 1790. The only census missing is the 1890 census, which was destroyed by a fire.
See if you can get back into the 1800s by following your family line. The census records will show you where they lived, who lived in their household, their ages, if they owned or rented their home, what they did for a living, and other information like what state they were born in and what state their parents were born in.
Look up your aunts, uncles, and cousins, and the people you remember from your childhood like your doctor, teacher or friends.
The census taker basically went down each road and street going from house to house to record the information. The neat thing is the census record will also show who lived beside your ancestor. Often, I figure out who married who in a family by looking at the names of their neighbors. The boy really did marry the girl next door or perhaps down the road a lot of the time.
To access the census records, go online to the library’s webpage at www.iredell.lib.nc.us. Hover your mouse over the “Research and Learning” tab at the top of the page. A box will pop up allowing you to click on “Local History and Genealogy.” Once on the local history page scroll down to “Local History Resources.” Click on the one that says, “Heritage Quest Online.” You will be asked to put in your library card number from the back of your card and your pin number. The last four digits of your phone number were automatically set as your pin number when you got your card.
If you like to look at old photographs click on the “Historical Photograph Collection” just below “Heritage Quest Online.” You will be directed to the Iredell library’s digital photograph collection at www.flickr.com/photos/icplphotos/collections. We have 121,124 photos online for viewing on the library Flickr page. Most of the photographs are part of the Stimson Studio or the Max Tharpe Collection.
The Stimson Studio was operated in Statesville from 1890 to 1969, first by William Jasper Stimson, and then his son Benjamin A. Stimson. Max Tharpe was a newspaper and commercial photographer in Statesville from 1948 to 1968.
The Stimson Studio was where people in Statesville went to have their family pictures made. We have thousands of family photographs arranged in alphabetical order by the family’s last name in our collection. There are 665 photos of people whose last name starts with a B, 669 with H, 874 under M, and 813 under S. There are photos of businesses, churches, schools, men in the military, and 349 women and 318 men whom we still need help in identifying.
Did you or some of your family go to Mitchell College? The Max Tharpe Collection has more than 1,443 photographs taken of students at Mitchell. Are you a cat or dog lover? Max has 190 photos of cats and 272 of dogs. These are all local cats and dogs, too.
I counted 157 baby pictures, 180 car wrecks, more than 200 wedding pictures, 259 of Turner Manufacturing, 163 on tobacco farming, 40 on liquor stills, 280 of the “Singing on the Mountain” at Grandfather, 174 photos from the old Rose’s Store in Statesville, and a photograph of just about everything else in Iredell County you can think of.
I love to look at the old newspapers.
Both the “Historic North Carolina Digital Newspaper Collection” and “Newspaper Archive” databases have the Statesville newspapers online as well as other newspapers from around the state and across the country. While you are home, why not go back and look at the newspapers to see how your team did during your senior year in high school or the graduation pictures. The papers have marriage and birth announcements along with obituaries, accident reports, the weather, local news, and events from around the world. Try just putting someone’s name in and see what comes up.
There are local Iredell newspapers online running from 1858 through 1977 along with more recent papers under “Statesville Record and Landmark.” Just think — you can look at a Civil War newspaper from Statesville sitting there at home.
Both databases have search engines as well. Try putting in the name of your church or Fort Dobbs or go back to the 1940s to read what was in the local papers during World War II or the moon landing in 1969 or the day when Winston Churchill died. I always say that today’s newspaper is next week’s history book.
We have a collection of Iredell County High School yearbooks online as well and you can even look up the “Sanborn Fire Maps,” from the Local History page. That’s right! The original Sanborn Fire Maps. There are maps of Statesville and Mooresville created by the Sanborn Insurance Company. The maps go back into the late 1800s showing the streets in town along with what buildings were on those streets. Try looking at a street in Statesville to see what was there in 1930 then drop back to 1890. Remember there are maps of most cities and towns from across the U.S. to look at.
Listed among the databases you will see “Ancestry Library Edition” on our webpage. You can only access this one from inside the library on one of our computers, but remember you can come here when we reopen and use Ancestry without having to purchase a subscription.
In the meantime, try out some of our online resources. They can be pretty entertaining. I had a man recently tell me that he got into our photograph collection and two hours passed before he realized it. We have had 12,611,577 hits or views of a photo since we put the collection online in 2013.
