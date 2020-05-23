Subscriptions are available through June 10 for Lowes Foods’ summertime Carolina Crate program. The Carolina Crate is the grocery store’s version of what is widely known as a CSA or “Community Supported Agriculture” box that is filled every week with an assortment of fresh, local fruits and vegetables.
Each Carolina Crate contains six to eight varieties of produce, which have been selected based on what is at its peak. Each box weighs 10 to 12 pounds and feeds a household of two to four people. Those who purchase a full seasonal subscription for $250 will receive a Carolina Crate each Saturday for 10 weeks, from June 27 until August 29. Full subscriptions also include a free year of Lowes Foods To Go drive-up shopping service. Half subscriptions are available for $125 for five consecutive weeks beginning either June 27 or August 1.
There is a Lowes Foods located on Center Square Drive in Mooresville.
“Our Carolina Crate program is the perfect way for families to enjoy produce at its peak and at the same time, support local, small farmers right here in the Carolinas,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “The fresh fruit and vegetables included in the Carolina Crates vary because weather plays a huge role in determining what produce is at its peak each week. The surprise of discovering what has been harvested each week is part of the fun.”
Shoppers simply pull up to a Lowes Foods To Go lane at the front of the store to pick up their fresh produce. One of Lowes Foods’ Personal Shoppers will bring out the Carolina Crate and load it into the subscribers’ cars. Shoppers also can pick up their regular Lowes Foods To Go shopping orders at the same time.
Additional information is available at https://www.lowesfoods.com/The-Carolina-Crate.
The company is now also selling protective face masks from another state producer — Renfro Corporation, based in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. Renfro is the manufacturer of Nightingale Face Masks, which will retail at Lowes Foods for $7.50 but are being offered for $4.99 to those who have a Lowes Foods Fresh Rewards Cards.
William M. Satterwhite, III, JD, MD, chief wellness officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and his team designed the mask in conjunction with Renfro. The Nightingale masks are washable and reusable, and they feature an enlarged area for the nose and chin that aligns with the contours of the face to create a larger “breathing pocket” for the wearer. The masks are high-stretch material for a comfortable, snug fit on the face.
“We appreciate the work of Dr. Satterwhite and his team and their innovative mask design. We are also thrilled to partner with Renfro, which like Lowes Foods was born here in the Carolinas,” Lowe said. “Along with following social distancing and other recommendations of health officials, wearing masks when in public helps support the local efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The Nightingale masks are available at all Lowes Foods stores in North and South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.