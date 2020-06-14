A Statesville man died early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Chestnut Grove Road at Beechwood Farm Road.
Robert Bruce Selvey, 55, of Statesville, died at the scene, said Sgt. Chad Crouse of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
He said Selvey’s 2004 Buick Lesabre apparently broke down and was sitting sideways in the road. Selvey, Crouse said, was either sitting in his car or standing outside of it when a 2011 Ford F-150 struck the Buick and also hit Selvey.
The driver of the truck ran away from the scene on foot. A canine was used in an attempt to track the driver but that was unsuccessful, Crouse said. Authorities were still attempting to find the driver late Sunday morning.
The wreck occurred around 3 a.m.
Cool Springs Fire Department, the Iredell County Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS all responded.
