Authorities are on the scene of a deadly incident on South Mulberry Street.
Iredell EMS, Statesville Fire and Iredell Rescue responded to a report of a person hit by a fallen tree in the 500 block shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. Reports were that the tree also struck several vehicles.
Emergency personnel confirmed the person had been killed.
This incident is under investigation by the Statesville Police Department and the story will be updated when more information is available.
