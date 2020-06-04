SCAN of Iredell (Stop Child Abuse Now) has collaborated with WAME Radio for a night of great music from local bands, all for a great cause!
Master of the Mic will take place June 5 from 5-8 p.m. This friendly competition between bands is a great way to hear some talented musicians and raise funds to help SCAN’s mission to end the cycle of child abuse and neglect.
Nine bands will compete for the title of “Master of the Mic” by playing two songs each on the Piedmont HealthCare Clocktower Stage at the WAME Studio in downtown Statesville.
Listeners will choose the 2020 Master of the Mic by voting for their favorite band using “Text to Vote.”
Each band has a unique text code and each vote is $1, with all proceeds going to SCAN of Iredell. The bands and their codes are: Bethany Fox/Fiddlin Fox & Company — FOX; The Broad Pickups: BROAD; Dani Kerr/Grady White — DANI; Eli Yacinthe Band — ELI; His & Hers—HISHERS; Jack of Diamonds — JACK; Makenzie Loudermilt — MAKENZIE; R2Z2 — R2Z2; and Trailblazers — BLAZE
At the end of the night, one band will be crowned the 2020 Master of the Mic! Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 bands.
Fans can listen on WAME Radio — Real Country 92.9 or watch the live stream on WAME’s YouTube channel.
The new Randy Marion downtown studio can accommodate a few audience members, and the outdoor speakers will allow the crowds to be able to listen and vote from a comfortable distance as well.
The event will be hosted by the hilarious WAME Chillbillies and ambassador, Melissa Neader. TEXT to VOTE ends at 8 p.m., and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.
In addition, SCAN will be making a big announcement around 8 p.m., so all are encouraged to tune in.
