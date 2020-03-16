Mayor Costi Kutteh has declared a state of emergency for the City of Statesville.
The decision was announced during Monday night’s Statesville City Council meeting. The declaration will give City Manager Ron Smith the authority to take action to prevent the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The Iredell County Health Department confirmed its first presumptive case on Monday afternoon.
The proclamation allows for the implementation of “restrictions, modifications or alterations to any city operations, services or facilities and for the city manager to “take other protective measures as he deems appropriate and consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the proclamation reads.
It further orders all city “law enforcement and employees and all other emergency management personnel subject to our control to cooperate in the enforcement and implementation” of all provisions of the declaration.
The state of emergency took effect at 7 p.m. on Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.