Events organized by the Mooresville Downtown Commission certainly give folks fun reasons to head downtown. Yet, the various annual and signature events accomplish more than just providing entertainment value.
They also give exposure to the locally owned businesses along the awning covered streets. They help generate additional patronage to the retail shops and restaurants. Two MDC events in particular, the Mooresville Wiener Race and Uncorked & Artsy go even further in their significance by directly benefitting two local nonprofits.
The beloved downtown Mooresville Wiener Race, held each October, features dachshund competitions in multiple categories and brings in participants and spectators from across the Southeast. The MDC annually contributes a portion of the race proceeds to Lake Norman Humane, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of pets. This past event, organized by the MDC and volunteers Tom & Taffy Kilroe, and Megan Meiran, owner of Wagamuffins Dog Boutique, was successful in producing a record-breaking $2,500 in donation funds.
The check was presented to Emily Beebe, Director of Operations for Lake Norman Humane Jan. 29 by MDC board members and volunteers.
Uncorked & Artsy is a well-attended signature wine, craft beer, and art walk held biannually by the MDC in April and October. The event is organized in partnership with the many downtown businesses who host wine and beer tastings and local artists in their locations. Proceeds from this past fall’s Uncorked generated $2,500 to benefit local nonprofit Mooresville Arts, and the funds were presented to Mooresville Arts President, Jessica DeHart Feb. 13 by MDC board members and volunteers. The next Uncorked & Artsy event is coming up on April 3, 2020 and again proceeds will benefit Mooresville Arts so mark your calendar! The 2020 schedule of all MDC signature and annual events can be found www.downtownmooresville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.