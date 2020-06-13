A worldwide pandemic didn’t prevent Mooresville High School’s Class of 2020 from graduating with pomp and circumstance Saturday.
Thanks to COVID-19, the high school was forced to reinvent its annual graduation ceremony normally held in Coach Joe Popp Stadium with hundreds of friends and family members in attendance.
Instead, the 466 graduates of the Class of 2020 attended a drive-thru graduation ceremony on the grounds of the high school. The graduate’s vehicles snaked their way through the high school parking lot to travel behind the school along Blue Devil Boulevard. At a designated spot, the seniors exited their vehicles to wait — 6 feet apart — for their names to be called to walk and pick up their diplomas.
Family and friends honked their car horns, cheered and shouted from their decorated vehicles, now positioned along East Center Avenue, as their senior walked across the makeshift stage. The graduates picked up their diploma, posed for a socially distanced photo with MHS Principal Eric Schwarzenegger, exchanged an elbow bump with him and then re-joined their vehicles.
Perhaps faced with more adversity than any other graduating class, Mooresville High School’s senior class missed out on much of their last semester of school after the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools across the state in early March.
“I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the adversity this class, the Mooresville High School Class of 2020, has endured yet shined through,” said Schwarzenegger. “You were born into a year of uncertainty after the tragedy of 9/11. You came to a high school building as freshmen that was somewhere between being taken down and being built up. Just depends on which hallway you were in. You have endured the loss of loved ones. You were robbed of senior year’s best moments. But, through it all you have shown your family, the faculty and this community that you are bigger than the moment and that you will not be denied the joy and success and growth that you have accomplished during these four years.”
Senior Shawn Brown gave the ceremony’s opening remarks. He said COVID-19 took plenty from the graduating seniors. There was no senior prom, no completion of the spring sports season and no class with friends as students were forced to attend virtual school. And, of course, a graduation ceremony that looked much different from in years past, he said. “But, in all this, there is one thing we never lost,” said Brown. “Hope.”
Colby Dennis, who graduated with a grade-point average of 4.54 and will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall, told the crowd during his speech he was impressed how the student body came together to support each other this year.
“Our grandparents walked five miles to school every day,” Dennis said. “Our parents 10 miles uphill both ways in the snow. And now we had to go to school during a pandemic, so our kids definitely will have to go to school regardless of what’s happening.”
First in the Class of 2020 was senior Richard Whitfield, who graduated with a grade-point average of 4.65 and who will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Whitfield served as the high school’s Blue Devil mascot and said he learned much from the experience, although the job prevented him from speaking or seeing much at all.
“I challenge Mooresville High School’s Class of 2020 and those who are here in support of the graduates to treat others as the Blue Devil does,” said Whitfield. “Give people a smile. Go for an enthusiastic high five once social distancing methods are lifted. Initiate a conversation. Show others love in all that you do.”
Saturday’s drive-thru ceremony was different than past commencement exercises yet still a major milestone.
Graduating senior Raven Beatty was experiencing all kinds of feelings Saturday morning. “I’m feeling good,” said Beatty. “I’m nervous like anybody who would be graduating.”
Raven was accompanied in her car by mom Erica Beatty and siblings Loletta Simelton, who graduated from Mooresville High School in 2003, and Alex Beatty, who graduated in 2016.
“This is my baby,” said Erica Beatty. “She’s the last of the ones at home so I’m excited. The fact they had to go through this COVID situation and the way they had graduation set up, I’m just glad they’re able to have it.”
Beatty, who will study marketing at Winston-Salem State University, said she thought the drive-thru graduation ceremony was fine since she hadn’t personally experienced any other way. But her sister, Simelton, was pleased with it since rain and extreme heat affected both hers and her brother’s graduation ceremonies. “You’re winning at this point!” Simelton said of the ceremony.
Graduating senior Dakota Dias said he preferred the ceremony to the normal one because he could sit in his family’s air-conditioned truck and didn’t have to stand too long. “I just didn’t want to be here,” said Dias, drinking a Mt. Dew to wake up. “It’s too early.”
“We’re all excited,” said Dakota’s mom Melissa Quarnstrom, who with Dakota’s step-father Kevin Quarnstrom, his sister, grandmother and baby niece, filled the truck. “We’re just glad he made it!”
When Dias walked across to receive his diploma, the family planned to FaceTime his father, Robert Dias, who had to work Saturday, Melissa Quarnstrom said.
Miguel Baez, 17, was adjusting his graduation cap in the car as he drove through the graduation line. Baez seemed happy to get through high school and called his graduation “a bit undeserved. “But, I made it,” Baez said.
His father, David Baez said he was “stoked.”
“Parental milestone achieved!” said David Baez. “Got the graduate through high school!”
Baez said he plans to travel after graduation and become a stand-up comedian. In true comedic fashion, Baez moon-walked off the stage after receiving his diploma.
