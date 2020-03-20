The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization approved funding for six transportation projects in Iredell County on Feb. 19.
For Statesville, the CRTPO approved two projects totaling about $1.2 million. The organization is giving $1 million to creating a connecting road between Brookdale Drive and Sullivan Road and $242,000 to a feasibility study of an I-77 and Jane Sowers Road Interchange.
The organization also approved funding for projects in Mooresville. It approved $4 million for an intersection at N.C. Highway 115 and Langtree Road and $640,647 for sidewalks near Mooresville Middle School.
Projects in the county include a transportation master plan and a roundabout conversion at Cornelius and Perth roads. The organization approved $120,000 for the master plan and $1.5 million for the conversion.
Statesville Planning Director Sherry Ashley said to continue, each municipal or county board will have to approve the acceptance of the funds.
In addition, the group has opened a 30-day public comment period on an air quality conformity determination and amendments to the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) and the 2020-2029 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the East-West Connector project (U-6239) in Mooresville in Iredell County.
The public comment period started on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday, April 19.
Final action to make a determination and approve amendments to the 2045 MTP and the 2020-2029 TIP for the East-West Connector project is scheduled for May 20 during a CRTPO Board meeting.
The Town of Mooresville was awarded a federal BUILD grant in November of 2019 to construct the East-West Connector from Langtree Road to N.C. 115. Action is required by the CRTPO board because the federal grant is allowing the project to move forward earlier than originally scheduled, and amendments must be made to the CRTPO plans.
Following the board’s decision, CRTPO will request that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the US Department of Transportation also make a conformity determination, allowing the project to move forward.
This public comment period offers an opportunity for residents, business owners and other interested parties, within the Charlotte Urbanized Area, which includes Iredell, Mecklenburg and portions of Union county, to submit comments to CRTPO. Comments should be directed to Judy Dellert-O’Keef at jdellert-okeef@charlottenc.gov, or by mail to CRTPO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St., 8th floor, Charlotte, NC 28202.
