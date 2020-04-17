An Iredell County Rescue Squad truck was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad and Center streets just before noon Friday.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash between the rescue squad truck and another vehicle. Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue and the Statesville Fire Department all responded to the crash. The squad vehicle was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.
The Statesville Police Department is investigating.
