Mitchell Community College recently donated 525 N95 masks, 41 face shields and other needed supplies to local medical providers in response to needs during the current coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release.
The N95 masks were donated to Iredell County Emergency Management by Mitchell’s public safety programs.
The nursing program donated supplies including masks, boot covers, gowns and gloves to the three Iredell County hospitals.
The face shields were created using Mitchell’s 3D printer, using a design to fit the needs of local healthcare providers. Mitchell’s engineering faculty Jamie Campagni and Shawn Fravor are overseeing the production of face shields using donated materials and will continue to print shields around the clock to supply local facilities.
“The college is grateful to be able to partner with our community in these new initiatives,” said Vice President for Instruction and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Camille Reese. “The creation of face shields has been a great team effort. These shields should provide some help to any of our facilities that are experiencing shortages due to the virus.”
