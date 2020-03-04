Mitchell Community College’s Mechanical Engineering Technology Program is currently partnering with the city of Winston-Salem Fire Department to create a turnout gear drying system.
Turnout gear is the ensemble of personal protective clothing worn by firefighters.
Mitchell’s Computer Aided Drafting (CAD) students are creating the engineering drawings for a gear-drying system, according to a news release from the college. This design component is being incorporated into one of the college’s senior-level CAD courses and two gear dryers, each of which can dry up to five sets of gear at once, will be built utilizing parts supplied by the fire department.
The dryers will be constructed of PVC pipe with air supplied by a two-horsepower, 15-amp blower. The students’ design may be able to be utilized by other local fire departments.
“This unique experience allows our students a hands-on approach in providing a modern-day solution to a real-world problem ensuring the safety and health of first responders,” Jamie Campagni, program coordinator for the Mechanical Engineering Technology and Associate in Engineering programs, said in the release
The fire department requested a turnout gear dryer to support efforts at reducing firefighters’ risk of cancer posed by carcinogens produced when synthetics such as nylon, polyester, vinyl, and polyurethane burn, according to the release.
Each of the department’s 349 firefighters is issued two sets of turnout gear, and the gear is washed after every potential exposure to carcinogens. Concerns over occupational cancer in the fire service have increased in recent years, and laundering turnout gear is one of a number of steps the department has taken to reduce firefighters’ risk, the release states.
The fire department noted it “has been proactive in lowering the risk of occupational cancer through education, policies, and procedures” the release said. “The department takes cancer prevention so seriously that it has changed the way its fire trucks and stations are designed.”
