Aliño Pizzeria and The Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden will offer their three most popular dishes at up to 50% off, effective immediately, for takeout and curbside pickup.
At The Barcelona, two types of burgers and a whole roast chicken with three sides are available. The prices are discounted. Due to demand in the last week, the rest of the menu is no longer available.
Aliño Pizzeria is offering its Margherita pizza, Sorrento pizza and Bianca pizza at discounted prices. Thursday will be Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day. Anyone working in health care who shows their work ID for takeout will receive a complimentary Margherita or Sorrento pizza. The rest of the pizzeria’s menu is also available.
“We’re doing this because we serve the community, and the community needs us right now,” owner of both establishments Michal Bay said. “This is our small effort to help make good food accessible to everyone. We want to provide a little comfort during a challenging time.”
Diners can place their orders through the restaurants’ websites, https://barcelonaburger.com and http://www.alinopizzeria.com .
Aliño Pizzeria and The Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden are at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main St. in Mooresville. For curbside pickup, call the restaurant when you arrive and staff will bring your order. Phone numbers are 704-230-1753 for The Barcelona and 704-663-0010 for the pizzeria.
