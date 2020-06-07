A 19-year-old Mooresville man died Saturday night in a crash on Linwood Road.
Cade D. Chambers, of Mooresville, was the sole occupant of a Nissan he just recently bought, said First Sgt. Rusty Jones of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jones said the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. “The tree was about 55 to 60 feet off the roadway,” he said.
Chambers, who was not restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper Adam Rorabaugh is investigating the crash.
South Iredell Fire Department and Iredell County EMS responded to the wreck.
