There were 4,520 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina as of Sunday morning, according to state officials. There have been 81 deaths reported.
Currently, there are 331 people hospitalized with the virus in the state. Confirmed cases are in 91 of the 100 counties in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Iredell County’s number has changed from 71 to 70 confirmed cases with one death since Saturday morning. The state site lists that "all data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated." Iredell County Health Department officials previously stated that cases could change counties once home addresses were confirmed after testing, though it is not clear if that is what happened in this case. The weekend reports come from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services; the Iredell County Health Department updates its site Monday through Friday.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg County had the highest number of cases in the state, with 954 and 11 deaths. Cabarrus has 117 cases with one death, a total that does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 111 cases with two deaths, Catawba has 32 cases with one death, Davie has 21 cases with two deaths, Lincoln has 15 cases, Yadkin has 10 cases, Wilkes has four cases with one death, Alexander has two cases.
The 25-49 age group continues to have the most cases, with 39 percent in that group. Twenty-nine percent of the cases are among those 50-64, 23 percent among those 65 and older, 7 percent among those 18-24 and 1 percent in those 17 and under. Eighty percent of the deaths related to the virus are among those 65 and older.
Fifth-three percent of the cases are among females, while 70 percent of the deaths are among males.
