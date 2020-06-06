More than 600 people took to the streets of Mooresville on Saturday afternoon in a peaceful display that demanded police reform and recognition of disenfranchised communities.
Gathered outside Mooresville Town Hall, the protesters trickled in to hear speakers on the adjacent lawn. Several with the advocacy group Legalize Equality spoke, saying things about how they didn’t want another black person to become another statistic when it came to police brutality.
Speaker Rakeem Brawley took a moment to thank the crowd, addressing the recent rallying cry of an unarmed black man killed by police.
“You heard his cry and that’s why you’re standing right here,” Brawley exclaimed.
After much of the crowd dropped to one knee and held a moment of silence, they filled Main Street and began to march. Chants of “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “We can’t breathe” hung in the air.
While many stood on pavement, Pastor Sharon Jackson sat at a picnic table and watched the protest from afar. She said one of the messages that resonated with her from the protest was that this was not a demand of revenge, but rather a request for justice.
“That someone else should be killed for all the black lives that’s been lost?,” she said. “(Justice) looks the same for you as for me. I shouldn’t be stopped because of my skin color or because I’m driving a nice car.”
Protester Andrianna Anderson described her time at the event as a mix of spiritual, emotional and physical.
“I’m here to bring to light the different emotional attack the devil has had and racism is one of them,” she said.
Anderson mentioned that one solution is opening up the narrative of racial injustices, whether that be in more transparent policing or in how race is taught in schools.
A.J. Mallory said respect is a two-lane road. She said it comes with seeing law enforcement as human and having respect when it’s their time to grieve, something the MPD had to do when it lost Officer Jordan Sheldon last year.
“With Mooresville losing an officer, that could have easily become volatile,” she said.
Saturday’s protest comes as a reaction George Floyd’s death. In late May, a video showed Floyd, who is black, die after an officer held a knee on his neck for several minutes.
Saturday marked a memorial service for Floyd in his North Carolina hometown of Raeford.
Statesville Chief of Police David Addison issued a statement May 31 calling Floyd’s death impactful, and that the agency would continue to serve the community with “professionalism and respect.” Statesville held several protests over the week, all of which were peaceful.
The department also pursued warrants against 37-year-old James Holden, of Statesville, after he was seen brandishing an AR-15 and a handgun while citizens were protesting in downtown. Holden turned himself into authorities June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.