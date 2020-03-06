Mount Mourne eighth-grader Adela Campuzano was the middle school champion in the North Carolina Scholastic State Finals of the North Carolina Art Showcase. She was the champion in the visual art of painting.
The competition was held Feb. 8 at Cox Mill High in Concord. More than 50 schools competed.
Adela’s painting is based on a Maasai poem written by Jaki Shelton Brown.
Her painting featured civil rights activist and leader Dorothy Height. Height, Adela explained, fought for the rights of both women and the African American community.
“The reason why I featured her in my painting is because throughout the poem it discusses how the fearsome Maasai warriors have ‘cleared paths’ and ‘left new promises of new realities,”she wrote. “In the real world we have our own warriors called activists.”
