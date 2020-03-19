NC 211 is an information and referral service that families and individuals can call to obtain free and confidential information on health and human services resources within their community. NC 211 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and resources are available in most languages.
“Services like NC 211 are critical during times of emergency,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, a release from the Iredell County Health Department stated. “North Carolinians can now call 211 to get the information they need while we continue working together to prevent the spread of this virus.”
North Carolinians can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up now to get regular alerts on the rapidly evolving situation and North Carolina’s response.
NC 211 can refer callers to the organizations in their local community best equipped to address their specific health and human services needs including food, shelter, energy assistance, housing, parenting resources, health care, employment, substance abuse treatment, as well as specific resources for older adults and for persons with disabilities, and much more. Dial 211 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance.
NC 211 cannot provide direct medical services, and COVID-19 can only be diagnosed by a health care professional. If you suspect you or someone you care for may have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, you should contact your health care provider. If you do not have a provider, you can call your local health department, free and charitable clinics or a Federally Qualified Health Clinic for guidance.
People should only call 9-1-1 if they are experiencing an emergency. 9-1-1 centers across North Carolina have been receiving general questions and other non-emergency calls related to COVID-19. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, go to ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Due to anticipated high call volume, those seeking general information about COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to sign up for texts. People who are trying to locate specific services would benefit by calling. To learn more about NC 211, visit NC 211.
