North Carolina is now reporting 8,830 cases of coronavirus, according to state officials.
Iredell County has 99 cases of the coronavirus, the Iredell County Health Department reported on Friday, with five deaths. The county does not update numbers on Saturday and Sunday and the state’s official numbers still trail those reported by the county.
Statewide, there have been 299 deaths related to the coronavirus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Sunday morning. There have been 107,894 completed tests. There are 451 people hospitalized and there are now cases of the coronavirus confirmed in 94 of the state’s 100 counties, the state reports.
The state adjusted its numbers from Saturday. According to the official website, there should have been 8,542 cases reported as of Saturday morning. Results from Vidant Health were incorrectly reported to the state on Saturday.
“Vidant Health incorrectly reported test results as all being positive,” state officials said. “Vidant Health is working to correct the transmission problem. These numbers were reflected in the total case count published on the COVID-19 dashboard on ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. Vidant Health has worked with NCDHHS to update the data.”
In Iredell County, 57 of the 99 people who have tested positive are assumed or estimated to have recovered as of Friday afternoon. Thirty-four people are isolated at home while three are hospitalized.
Statewide, 40 percent of the cases were reported among those ages 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 24 percent among those 65 and older, 7 percent among those 18-24 and 2 percent among those 17 and younger. Eighty-five percent of the deaths are in those 65 and older.
Fifty-one percent of the state’s cases are among females.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,482 cases. It has reported 41 deaths. Cabarrus has 250 cases with eight deaths and Rowan has 346 cases with 16 deaths.
