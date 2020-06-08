On May 27, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell hired and congratulated the three newest deputies for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Leaird, Isaac Creasy and Betsy Velazquez were chosen through the newest hiring initiative at the sheriff’s office the “Deputy Sheriff Candidate Program”. A fourth, Nicholas Wheeler, who is currently a Detention Officer, will attend the class.
“The original thought process in this program was to be able to give the best candidates an opportunity to get into law enforcement as a profession who may otherwise may not be able to due to family, work or school obligations. We originally planned to hire two people, but with the number of extremely qualified people who applied, I made the decision to send four through this new program,” Campbell stated.
“Law enforcement agencies in this area, as well as across the state, are searching for qualified applicants, and we must compete with these agencies for a limited pool of applicants. By hiring these three new employees, we hope to establish this process as the new way we hire people as numbers allow. These candidates were impressive. As part of our continued commitment to our detention center employees who would like to continue their training to become sworn deputies, an employee from the detention center will attend this class.”
Leaird is a 2018 graduate from the Visual and Performing Arts Early College High School. He earned his associate’s degree in Pre-Major Criminal Justice. He is currently pursuing dual majors at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in Criminal Justice and Sociology. Leaird was working as an operations manager at a local business.
Creasy is a 2018 graduate of North Iredell High School. He earned an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice Technology from Wilkes Community College. He was working for a local construction company.
Betsy Velazquez is a 2015 graduate from North Iredell High School. She earned an associate’s degree from Mitchell Community College in Criminal Justice Technology.
She is also serving in the North Carolina Army National Guard. She was working at a local restaurant.
Detention Officer Nicholas Jared Wheeler is a 2011 graduate from Monsignor Farrell High School in Staten Island. Wheeler was employed as the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer in 2018. He was promoted to the rank of corporal in February.
