David Steven Cook has joined the staff of Nicholson Funeral Home.
Cook is a graduate of North Iredell High School and is married to the former Crystal Matthews. He has a son, Heath, and two step-daughters, Janet Taylor and Carrie Durham. He is a member of Victory Baptist Church and enjoys hunting and fishing. He also enjoys farming and lives in North Iredell.
“We are happy to have David join the Nicholson family offering superior service to families,” Bill Brater, president of Nicholson Funeral Home, said in an announcement.
