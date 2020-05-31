Alison McNeir has joined the staff of Nicholson Funeral Home as a funeral director and embalmer and assistant manager.
McNeir is a graduate of Fayetteville Technical Community College with a degree in funeral service and has served in various capacities as a funeral director for more than 17 years.
She is originally from Wilmington. She received the prestigious Living the Brand Award in 2011 for her dedication to families and Funeral Director of the Year in 2013 for the Charlotte area.
“We are thrilled that Alison has joined the Nicholson family and the care and compassion she will show our families,” Nicholson Funeral Home President Bill Brater said in a news release.
