The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners suspended the license of Leon Little Rives II license March 17 after a civil case involving Iredell County company Steel Tube Inc.
In December, a judge and jury awarded Steel Tube more than $2 million in a civil case against Rives. The jury found that Rives had unlawfully used his position as a Steel Tube officer and failed to supply agreed upon accounting services including filing the company’s taxes.
An accountant examiners’ press release indicated the board suspended Rives’ license.
On July 20, the board will hold a public hearing where Rives and others can speak to the discipline that should be enacted “for the violation of integrity” and other state accounting regulations.
Disciplinary actions include censure, temporary or permanent revocation of license and civil penalties up to $1,000 per infraction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.