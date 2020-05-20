North Carolina climbed to 20,122 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, according to state officials. There have been 702 deaths in the state.
Iredell County is reporting 203 cases. Of those testing positive for the coronavirus, 121 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. Seventy-two are isolated at home and four are currently hospitalized. There have been six coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide there have been 277,603 tests completed and 554 people are currently hospitalized, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Iredell County has 203 cases, according to the state site. The county updates case totals each afternoon.
That’s 422 more cases, and 11 more deaths since the official report on Tuesday morning.
In Iredell County, 51 percent of the cases are among males. By age, 37 percent of the cases are among those 25-49, 35 percent is among those 50 to 64, 17 percent among those 65 and older, 10 percent among those 18 to 24 and 1 percent among those 17 and under.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 38 cases, central (27013, 28166 and 28677) has 71 and south (28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) has 94. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
Among neighboring counties, as of Wednesday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,780 cases. It has 67 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 395 cases and 21 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 562 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 118 cases and three deaths. Davie has 55 cases and two deaths.
Lincoln has 52 cases. Yadkin has 123 cases and one death. Wilkes has 451 cases and one death. Alexander has 23 cases.
