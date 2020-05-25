North Carolina reported 23,964 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday morning, according to state officials.
There have been 754 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 344,690 tests have been conducted and 627 people are currently hospitalized.
That’s an increase of 742 cases across the state since Sunday morning’s report.
Iredell County has climbed two more cases, to 230, according to the state. The Iredell County Health Department has been reporting that there have been six deaths in the county.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg is reporting 3,380 cases with 73 deaths. Rowan County has 609 cases with 25 deaths. Wilkes has 478 cases and three deaths, Cabarrus has 449 and 21 deaths, Catawba has 152 cases and three deaths, Yadkin has 145 and 1 death, Davie has 74 and 2 deaths, Lincoln has 60 cases and Alexander has 27.
Statewide, 44 percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 10 percent among those 75 and over, 9 percent among both those 18-24 and those 65-74 and 6 percent among those 17 and under.
Fifty-one percent of the cases are among females.
