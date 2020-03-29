Iredell County now has 21 reported cases of coronavirus, according to an update from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday afternoon.
There are now 1,167 reported cases in the state of North Carolina, according to officials. The state has been updating the total number each morning but added an update later Sunday. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases was 935. This continues the trend of the state number growing by more than 100 cases a day.
Iredell County had 18 in Saturday morning’s report.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is outlining cases on a county-by-county map.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg County has 336 confirmed cases. Cabarrus has 29, Gaston has 21, Rowan has 17 (with one death), Catawba has 14, Davie has six, Lincoln has three and Yadkin has one.
