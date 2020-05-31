North Carolina has reported a total of 28,589 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday morning, according to state officials.
That marks an increase of more than 900 cases in the state since the Saturday morning report, according to officials. There have been 886 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
Currently there are 649 people hospitalized in the state with coronavirus-related illness, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Iredell County is reporting 259 cases, according to the state. The Iredell County Health Department only updates case totals Monday through Friday. The county has reported six deaths.
Among neighboring counties, as of Sunday morning, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 4,250 cases and 89 deaths. Rowan has 654 cases and 33 deaths, Wilkes has 497 cases and five deaths, Cabarrus has 488 cases and 21 deaths, Catawba has 211 cases and six deaths, Yadkin has 171 cases and two deaths, Davie had 98 cases and two deaths, Lincoln has 69 cases and Alexander has 33 cases.
The ZIP codes for Iredell County and case totals are as follow: in 27020, there are 33 cases and one death; 27028, 75 cases; 27055, 80 cases; 28678, one case; 28634, 16 cases; 28660, five cases; 28636, four cases; 28689, four cases; 27013, 11 cases and one death; 28166, nine cases; 28677, 62 cases and two deaths; 28625, 49 cases; 28036, 25 cases and two deaths; 28115, 67 cases and two deaths; 28117, 51 cases and one death; and 28125, three cases.
The cases continue to be highest in the 25-49 age range, with 44 percent of the positive tests among those in that group. Twenty-two percent are among those 50-64, 10 percent among those 18-24, 9 percent among those 75 and older, 8 percent among those 65-74 and 6 percent among those 17 and under. There are a number of cases not assigned to any group.
Females make up 51 percent of the cases across the state.
