North Carolina has 2,093 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There are currently 259 people hospitalized with the virus in the state. There are 19 reported deaths as of Friday morning. Iredell County has 36 cases and no deaths, as of Friday morning.
The state had reported 1,857 cases as of Thursday morning, continuing a trend of a growth of more than 100 cases a day.
Statewide, 43 percent of those who have tested positive are aged 25-49. Twenty-eight percent are ages 50-64, 20 percent are 65 and older, 9 percent are ages 18-24 and 1 percent are 17 and under. Fifty-two percent of those testing positive are female, while 68 percent of the deaths are among males.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg is reporting 564 cases and two deaths.
Cabarrus has 56 cases with one death, though the local health department is reporting two. Rowan has 36 cases with one death, Catawba has 16, Davie has 12 with one death, Lincoln has nine, Yadkin has five, Wilkes has four and one death and Alexander has two cases.
The state is updating the numbers daily.
In Iredell County, 33 percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Thirty-one percent are among those 50-64, 25 percent among those 18-24 and 11 percent among those 65 and older. Males account for 61 percent of the cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.