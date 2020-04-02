North Carolina has 1,857 confirmed cases of coronavirus, state officials reported on Thursday morning.
There have been at least 16 deaths and 184 people are currently hospitalized. A total of 83 counties are reporting cases at this point, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The state is updating the site once a day. Several counties, now including Iredell, are updating local numbers more frequently.
Iredell County has 32 cases, according to the local health department. That is one more than the state has in its official numbers as the county is updating more quickly overall.
There have been 28,679 tested completed in the state.
In neighboring counties, Mecklenburg is reporting 495 cases and one death. Cabarrus has 50 cases and, according to its health department, two deaths. That total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. The state is officially reporting one death in the county. Rowan has 31 cases with one death, Catawba has 16, Davie has 11, Lincoln has eight cases, Wilkes and Yadkin have four each, Alexander has two.
In Iredell County, males make up 63 percent of the cases. By age, the 25-49 and 50-64 age group each account for 31 percent of the cases. Twenty-eight percent are among those 18-24 and 10 percent among those 65 and older.
