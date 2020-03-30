The number of coronavirus cases reported in North Carolina grew dramatically overnight.
Iredell County now has 25 reported cases, an increase of five since the Sunday morning report by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There are now 1,307 reported cases of coronavirus , according to state officials. The number reflects all cases reported as of 11 a.m. on Monday. At 5 p.m. on Sunday, the state was reporting 1,167 cases.
There have been six deaths in the state. A Virginia resident died in Cabarrus County and is not included in the total.
There have been 20,864 completed tests in the state. There are currently 137 people hospitalized with the illness.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg County has 382 confirmed cases. Cabarrus has 38, Gaston has 22, Rowan has 19 (with one death), Catawba has 14, Davie has 12, Lincoln has three and Yadkin has two.
Of the cases in the state, 44 percent are among those ages 25-49 and 25 percent are among those 50-64. Those 65 and older account for 19 percent while those 18-24 are 11 percent and 17 and under is 1 percent.
Females now make up 51 percent of the cases in the state.
