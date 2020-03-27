Iredell County now has 15 cases of coronavirus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.

The number of reported cases in North Carolina continued to rise at a rapid rate with 763 reported as of Friday morning, state officials reported, with three deaths in the state. A fourth person died in Cabarrus County earlier this week but was a resident of Virginia and, therefore, is not included in the official count. There were 636 reported cases at the same time Thursday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updates a county-by-county breakdown of cases each morning. There have been 15,136 tests completed in the state.

In nearby counties, Mecklenburg County has 218 reported cases in the official count, but county officials have already updated that number to 259 and stated that “community spread is happening” in the county and that the virus is impacting all ages”, according to news partner WSOC-TV. In addition, health director Gibbie Harris said the results are smaller than the actual number of cases as testing capacity is limited and results are delayed, according to WSOC-TV.

Forsyth County has 16 in the official count but that has already updated to 24, Cabarrus County has 16, Gaston County has nine, Rowan County has 10, Catawba County has seven, Davidson County has four, Davie County has two and Lincoln has one.

Several counties and cities in the state have issued stay-at-home orders while some others have curfews.

For more information on coronavirus, or to keep up with the county by county cases, visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc.