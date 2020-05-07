North Carolina reported an increase of 639 coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning, with 13,397 cases in 99 of the 100 counties. There were 12,758 cases on Wednesday.
There have been 507 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an increase of five.
North Carolina has completed 171,328 tests, officials reported. There are 525 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase from 516 on Wednesday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Thursday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,922 cases. It has 58 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 333 cases and 17 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 452 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 65 cases and one death. Davie has 31 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 37 cases. Yadkin has 33 cases and one death. Wilkes has 186 cases and one death. Alexander has eight cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week. The ZIP codes for Iredell County include 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125.
The cases by ZIP code are as follows (some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell): 27020, 4 cases; 27028, 21; 27055, 11; 28678, 1; 28634, 4; 28660, 4; 28689, 2; 27013, 10; 28166, 4; 28677, 28 cases and two deaths; 28625, 25; 28036, 11 and one death; 28115, 33 cases and two deaths; 28117, 37 cases and one death; 28125, 3.
There are no cases in 28636.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers due to differences in the confirmation process.
