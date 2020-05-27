North Carolina reported an increase of 488 COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning for a total of 24,628 cases.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 794 as of Wednesday morning, an increase of three since Tuesday.
Iredell County now has 236 cases, the state reported.
As of Wednesday, North Carolina has completed 364,156 tests, officials reported. There are 702 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Among neighboring counties, as of Friday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 3,478 cases. It has 80 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 448 cases and 21 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 613 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 167 cases and three deaths. Davie has 79 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 61 cases. Yadkin has 149 cases and two deaths. Wilkes has 483 cases and three deaths. Alexander has 28 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports cases in each ZIP code. The ZIP codes that include Iredell County, and those case totals, are as follows: in 27020, there are 30 cases and one death; 27028, 59 cases; 27055, 68 cases; 28678, one case; 28634, 16 caes; 28660, five cases; 28636, three cases; 28689, four cases; 27013, 10 cases; 28166, nine cases; 28677, 55 cases and two deaths; 28625, 40 cases; 28036, 23 cases and one death; 28115, 58 cases and two deaths; 28117, 51 cases and one death; and 28125, three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as it has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
