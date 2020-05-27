Iredell County COVID-19 cases increased by three since Tuesday, a Wednesday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. There are now 236 cases in the county.
Of those 236 cases reported, 144 people are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Seven are hospitalized, and 79 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Wednesday afternoon.
North Carolina reported an increase of 488 COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning for a total of 24,628 cases.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 794 as of Wednesday morning, an increase of three since Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Wednesday, North Carolina has completed 364,156 tests, officials reported. There are 702 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
For Iredell County, officials break down the cases into three regions. As of Wednesday afternoon, the north region (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 48 cases, the central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) has 84 and the south region (28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) has 104. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports case numbers for each.
The ZIP codes that include Iredell County, and those case totals, are as follows: in 27020, there are 30 cases and one death; 27028, 59; 27055, 68; 28678, 1; 28634, 16; 28660, 5; 28636, 3; 28689, 4; 27013, 10; 28166, 9; 28677, 55 cases and 2 deaths; 28625, 40 cases; 28036, 23 cases and 1 death; 28115, 58 cases and 2 deaths; 28117, 51 cases and 1 death; and 28125, 3 cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as it has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
Among the COVID-19 cases in Iredell County, 39% are among those aged 25 to 49, 31% are among those aged 50 to 64, 17% are among those aged 65 or older, 11% are among those aged 18 to 24 and 2% are among those aged 17 and under.
Males make up 52% of cases.
Among neighboring counties, as of Friday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 3,478 cases. It has 80 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 448 cases and 21 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 613 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 167 cases and three deaths. Davie has 79 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 61 cases. Yadkin has 149 cases and two deaths. Wilkes has 483 cases and three deaths. Alexander has 28 cases.
