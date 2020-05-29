Iredell County COVID-19 cases increased by 11 since Thursday, a Friday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated. There are now 251 cases in the county.
Of those 251 cases reported, 155 people are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Seven are hospitalized, and 83 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Friday afternoon.
North Carolina reported an increase of 1,076 COVID-19 cases Friday morning with a total of 26,488 cases.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 859 as of Friday.
As of Friday, North Carolina has completed 391,231 tests, officials reported. There are 680 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
For Iredell County, officials break down the cases into three regions. As of Friday afternoon, the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 52 cases, the central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) has 92 and the south region (28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) has 107. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports case numbers for each.
The ZIP codes for Iredell County and case totals are as follow: in 27020, there are 32 cases and one death; 27028, 65 cases; 27055, 74 cases; 28678, one case; 28634, 16 cases; 28660, five cases; 28636, three cases; 28689, four cases; 27013, 10 cases and one death; 28166, nine cases; 28677, 60 cases and two deaths; 28625, 43 cases; 28036, 24 cases and two deaths; 28115, 60 cases and two deaths; 28117, 50 cases and one death; and 28125, three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as it has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
Among the COVID-19 cases in Iredell County, 40% are among those aged 25 to 49, 30% are among those aged 50 to 64, 17% are among those aged 65 or older, 11% are among those aged 18 to 24 and 3% are among those aged 17 and under.
Males make up 52% of cases.
Among neighboring counties, as of Friday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 3,837 cases. It has 88 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 460 cases and 21 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 629 cases and 33 deaths.
Catawba has 189 cases and five deaths. Davie has 87 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 67 cases. Yadkin has 162 cases and two deaths. Wilkes has 492 cases and five deaths. Alexander has 30 cases.
