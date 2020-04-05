The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services offers online resources for farmers, agribusiness operators and others who work in the agricultural industry to assist with COVID-19 concerns.
The department has also activated a hotline for questions not answered by the online resources, which can be found at www.ncagr.gov or by emailing Covid19Questions@ncagr.gov. The toll-free number is 1-866-747-9823. An operator will be available on the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, Monday through Friday. Due to expected call volume, callers are encouraged to check the website first or send an email for faster responses.
“In the last week we have seen a sharp increase in the number of calls from those in agriculture requiring assistance due to COVID-19,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Agriculture is our state’s No. 1 industry and the spring planting season is critical to our farmers. It is critical that our industry be able to move amid the various travel restrictions. While we can’t solve all problems in these unprecedented times. Our employees will offer assistance where we can.”
The Department of Homeland Security defines food and agriculture workers as: workers supporting groceries and farmers markets, food manufacturing employees, farm workers, support services such as fuel, ethanol, feed and pesticides, food testing labs, animal agriculture workers, veterinary health, forestry workers and farm equipment maintenance and manufacturing. Because they are considered vital to North Carolina agriculture, NCDA&CS also includes green industry operations such as nurseries, garden centers and landscape companies as well as to caretakers and workers that support the equine industry as essential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.