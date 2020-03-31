RALEIGH — North Carolina’s restaurant and hotel operators pleaded Tuesday for state financial aid and tax deadline relief as closings and minimal travel from the new coronavirus have thrown more than 370,000 of their employees out of work.
Speaking to a state House committee considering responses to COVID-19’s economic contraction, hospitality industry leaders said expanded unemployment benefits and assistance approved in Washington won’t come soon enough.
“The funding is weeks away and North Carolina businesses, we need help now,” Amber Moshakos with Raleigh-based LM Restaurants said during the video conference meeting. Twenty-one LM-owned restaurants in North Carolina employ over 1,700 workers. Moshakos said reducing the workforce to less than 100, as a statewide order limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery began, marked the hardest day in the family-owned company’s 42-year history.
The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association told lawmakers that 350,000 of the state’s 500,000 restaurant positions have been eliminated for now. Those layoffs accelerated March 17 when Gov. Roy Cooper halted dine-in operations to slow the virus. Plummeting occupancy has also led to 23,000 job losses for hotels, which usually employ 80,000, the association said.
The state unemployment insurance agency said Tuesday that it had received more than 305,000 initial claims since March 16, and nearly nine in 10 were virus-related.
The association asked House members to consider creating a $100 million fund for grants of up to $50,000 to restaurants and hotels to cover rent, payroll and other fixed costs.
The state Revenue Department on Tuesday announced some changes sought by businesses. The agency won’t impose monetary penalties on late filings or payments of sales, witholding and other taxes due since March 15 as long as they’re turned in by July 15. The April 15 income tax filing deadline already was pushed back by three months.
And House Speaker Tim Moore said later Tuesday that he expected a law would be passed waiving the interest accrued on these tax payments that otherwise aren’t turned in by the original deadlines.
Hospitality representatives and retailers asked for the waiver and additional tax deferrals.
“I’m being faced with the decision of do I continue to pay this small little group (of workers) that I have remaining, or do I pay my tax obligations to the state,” Moshakos told House members.
The General Assembly session is supposed to convene April 28. Some want legislators to gather earlier.
A statewide stay-at-home directive issued by Cooper took effect Monday. Several large counties or cities began similar stay-at-home orders last week.
About two dozen positive COVID-19 cases emerged from an adult care home in Northampton County. Virginia health officials announced last week that a man with a southern Virginia address and testing positive was living at the Northampton facility. North Carolina and Virginia officials had no additional information about whether a man who has since died is the same person. The daughter of a man who died from coronavirus last Friday at a Franklin, Virginia, hospital, told WRAL-TV that he had been living at Pine Forest Rest Home, where a local pastor said the cluster was located.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
State faces more casesThe number of reported cases of coronavirus in North Carolina has continued the recent trend of growing by more than 100 a day.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 1,498 reported cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Iredell County has 25 reported cases, the same number it was reporting on Monday. The state reported 1,307 cases early Monday. The state Health Department is reporting official numbers once a day as well as a county-by-county listing.
There have been 23,106 tests completed in North Carolina with eight deaths in the state. The number does not include a Virginia resident who died in Cabarrus County.
As of Tuesday morning, 157 people were hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg now has 420 cases to lead the state and has one reported death from the virus. Cabarrus County has 47 cases and one death, not counting the Virginia resident. Gaston County has 27 reported cases, Rowan has 23 and one death, Catawba has 14 reported cases, Davie has 11, Lincoln has four, Yadkin has three and Alexander and Wilkes each have two.
By age, 43 percent of the cases are among those aged 25 to 49.
Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 19 percent among those 65 and older with 11 percent in those 18-24 and 1 percent in the 17 and under age group. By gender, 47 percent of the cases and 88 percent of the deaths are among men.
