Iredell County now has 11 cases of coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of reported cases in North Carolina continued to rise at a rapid rate with 504 reported as of Wednesday morning, according to state officials. There were 398 reported cases at the same time on Tuesday morning.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updates a county-by-county breakdown of cases each morning. There have been 10,489 tests completed in the state.
In nearby counties, Mecklenburg County has 142 reported cases. Forsyth County has 15, Cabarrus County has 12, Rowan County has six, Catawba County has four, Gaston County has three, Davidson County has two and Lincoln and Davie counties have one each.
On Tuesday, residents of Mecklenburg were issued a stay-at-home order. Starting Thursday morning, the 1.1 million residents of the county “largely must stay in their homes except for going to grocery and drug stores, making medical appointments and exercising. People can still get restaurant to-go food and deliveries, in keeping with statewide restrictions already in place,” according to the Associated Press.
Iredell County Manager Beth Jones issued a statement late Tuesday making clear this order does not apply to Iredell.
“Iredell County is not considering a shelter in place order and we are hoping to be able to take appropriate steps to help mitigate the spread without resorting to this measure,” she stated in a note to media.
For more information on coronavirus, or to keep up with the county by county cases, visit https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19.
