Iredell County is now reporting 343 cases of coronavirus, according to local officials.
Of those who have tested positive, 228 are assumed or estimated to be in recovery while 105 are isolated at home. Four are currently hospitalized with six deaths in the county, according to the Iredell County Health Department.
In Iredell County, 43 percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 13 percent among those 65 and older, 11 percent among those 18 to 24 and 6 percent among those 17 and under.
North Carolina has surpassed 1,000 deaths related to coronavirus as of Monday morning, according to state officials.
Statewide there are now 36,484 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been 1,006 deaths related to the pandemic. A total of 739 people are currently hospitalized and 520,113 tests have been completed, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
That’s an increase of 938 cases since Sunday’s report.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 5,682 cases and 110 deaths. Rowan County has 771 cases and 35 deaths.
Cabarrus County has 599 cases with 23 deaths. Wilkes County, where the Tyson plant had an outbreak, has 511 cases and six deaths. Among other neighboring counties, Catawba has 300 cases and eight deaths, Yadkin has 217 cases and three deaths, Davie has 119 cases and two deaths, Lincoln has 105 cases and Alexander has 43 cases.
Across the state, the majority of the people impacted continue to be in the 25-49 year old age range, where 45 percent of the cases are.
Twenty-one percent are among those 50-64, 11 percent among those 18-24, 8 percent among both those 0-17 and those 75 and older and 7 percent are among those 65-74.
Fifty-one percent of the cases are among females.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.