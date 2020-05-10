North Carolina is reporting 14,764 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday morning, according to state officials.
There have been 547 deaths in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The state has completed 192,135 tests and 442 people are currently hospitalized.
On Saturday the state reported 14,360 cases and 544 deaths.
Iredell County is reporting 151 cases, according to the state. The Iredell County Health Department updates its website numbers Monday through Friday. It reported six deaths related to coronavirus as of Friday.
The state of North Carolina began its Phase I of reopening on Friday at 5 p.m., a move that allows some retailers to reopen while practicing social-distancing and hand-washing guidelines.
Among nearby counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state with 2,074 cases. It has 61 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 352 cases and 17 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 480 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 79 cases and one death. Davie has 35 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 39 cases. Yadkin has 54 cases and one death. Wilkes has 239 cases and one death. Alexander has 12 cases.
Across the state, 42 percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 21 percent those 65 and older, 8 percent those 18-24 and 3 percent among those 17 and under.
Across the state, 51 percent of the cases are among females.
A Tyson Foods poultry plant in Wilkesboro closed Saturday for deep cleaning after a coronavirus outbreak there and will reopen on Tuesday. The plant is normally closed on Sundays anyway.
Tyson employs about 3,000 people at its two Wilkesboro plants.
A spokesman for the plant wouldn't say how many employees had contracted COVID-19. But officials in Wilkes County said Friday that an outbreak at the plant is responsible for a majority of the county's 194 coronavirus cases.
Meat processing plants across the country have seen outbreaks of coronavirus.
