North Carolina saw another surge in both coronavirus cases and deaths as of Sunday morning.
There are now 2,585 reported cases in the state with 31 known deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There are now 44 cases in Iredell County. There were 2,402 cases reported at the same time on Saturday morning.
The department is updating statewide cases each morning. As of Sunday morning, there were 40,045 completed tests in the state with 261 people currently hospitalized.
For the report, deaths reflect those with “laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 reported by local health departments” to state officials.
A Virginia resident who died in Cabarrus County does not count in the North Carolina state total.
Among counties neighboring Iredell, Mecklenburg leads the state with 664 cases. It has three reported deaths. Cabarrus has 67 cases and one reported death. Rowan has 45 cases and one death. Catawba has 22 cases and one death, Davie has 16 cases with two deaths, Lincoln and Yadkin have nine cases each, Wilkes has four cases and one death and Alexander has two cases.
Statewide, 41 percent of the cases are among those aged 25-49. Twenty-eight percent are in the 50-64 age group, 21 percent in those 65 and older, 9 percent in those 18-24 and 1 percent in those 17 and under. Eighty-four percent of the deaths are in those aged 65 and older, with 10 percent in those 50-64 and 6 percent in those 25-49. Fifty-one percent of the cases in North Carolina are among females.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.