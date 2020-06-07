North Carolina now has 35,546 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, state officials reported.
That’s a growth of 921 cases since the previous day’s report. As of Sunday morning, 996 people have died from coronavirus-related illness, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. A total of 511,226 people have been tested and 696 people are currently hospitalized.
Iredell County now reports 332 cases, the state reported. Six people have died in the county.
Among surrounding counties, Mecklenburg continues to lead the state. As of Sunday morning, it reported 5,509 cases with 109 deaths.
Rowan County has 761 cases with 35 deaths, Cabarrus has 588 cases with 23 deaths and Wilkes has 509 cases with six deaths. Other counties are as follows: Catawba County has 293 cases with eight deaths according to the state, though the county is reporting 13 deaths. Yadkin has 216 cases with three deaths, Davie has 117 cases with two deaths, Lincoln has 100 cases and Alexander has 43 cases.
Statewide, 45 percent of those who have tested positive are aged 25-49. Twenty-one percent of those testing positive are aged 50-64, 11 percent are 18-24 and 8 percent are in each of those 65-74, 75 and up and 0-17. (The total exceeds 100 percent based on rounding of numbers).
Fifty-one percent of the cases are among females.
