North Carolina reported an increase of 511 COVID-19 cases Monday morning with a total of 19,023 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 18,512 cases on Sunday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 661 as of Monday morning.
Iredell County has 192 cases, according to the state.
North Carolina has completed 255,755 tests, officials reported. There are 511 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Among neighboring counties, as of Monday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,652 cases. It has 63 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 379 cases and 19 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 540 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 104 cases and two deaths. Davie has 46 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 48 cases. Yadkin has 109 cases and one death. Wilkes has 425 cases and one death. Alexander has 21 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports cases in each ZIP code. Those for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125.
Here are the cases, by ZIP code: 27020, 21; 27028, 27; 27055, 50; 28678, 1; 28634, 10; 28660, 4; 28636, 2; 28689, 5; 27013, 10; 28166, 5; 28677, 42 cases and two deaths; 28625, 34; 28036, 16 cases and one death; 28115, 47 cases and two deaths; 28117, 45 cases and one death; 28125, 3 cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
