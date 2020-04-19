North Carolina has 6,493 reported cases of coronavirus as of Sunday morning, according to state officials.
Iredell County is still reporting 81 cases with three deaths, according to the Iredell County Health Department. That includes one more case, and one more death, than the state is reporting.
On Saturday, the Iredell County Health Department stated it had been notified of an outbreak in a long-term care facility as well. It did not name the facility and noted that the state Health Department considers two or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.
As of Sunday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 172 deaths in the state. There have been 78,772 coronavirus tests completed and 465 people are currently hospitalized in relation to the virus, according to state officials.
Mecklenburg County leads the state with 1,178 cases. It has reported 24 deaths. Among other neighboring counties, Rowan County reports 247 cases and 10 deaths. Cabarrus has 208 cases and three deaths, Catawba has 40 cases and one death, Davie has 23 cases and two deaths, Lincoln has 19 cases, Yadkin has 11 cases and one death, Wilkes has four cases with one death and Alexander has three cases.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-eight percent of the cases are among those 50-64, 25 percent are among those 65 and older, 6 percent are among those 18-24 and 1 percent are among those 0-17. The age is missing for four confirmed cases, according to state officials. Fifty-two percent of the cases are among females.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.