Iredell County’s coronavirus case count remains at 93 as of Wednesday morning, local officials stated.
Three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, according to the Iredell County Health Department. The department is not currently reporting recovery numbers.
The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina increased to 7,220 as of Wednesday morning, with 93 out of 100 counties reporting cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported. The coronavirus-related death total is 242.
The number of reported cases in the state was 6,951 on Tuesday and the known death total was 213. There is no reported number of cases in recovery.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 90,336 tests, officials reported. There are 434 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Among neighboring counties, as of Wednesday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,284 cases. It has 33 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 228 cases and six reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 269 cases and 14 deaths.
Catawba has 43 cases and one death. Davie has 24 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 24 cases. Yadkin has 11 cases and one death. Wilkes has five cases and one death. Alexander has three cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions, mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
This newly configured mapping began on Monday, shifting some of the coronavirus cases from the north to central.
As of Wednesday morning, the north has 10 cases, central has 25 and south has 58.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For the age ranges of those infected in the county, 1% are 17 and under, 14% are 18 to 24, 33% are 25 to 49, another 31% are 50 to 64, and 21% are 65 or older.
Females account for 53% of cases in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.