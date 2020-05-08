North Carolina is reporting 13,868 cases of coronavirus as of Friday morning, state officials reported. There have been 527 deaths in the state related to the virus.
A total of 515 people are currently hospitalized, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. There have been 178,613 tests completed in the state.
There were 13,397 cases with 507 deaths.
Iredell County was reporting 142 cases and six deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
Of those 142 cases, 83 people are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Five are hospitalized, and 48 are isolated at home.
Among neighboring counties, as of Thursday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,989 cases. It has 58 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 338 cases and 17 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 467 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 67 cases and one death. Davie has 31 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 39 cases. Yadkin has 39 cases and one death. Wilkes has 198 cases and one death. Alexander has eight cases.
The Iredell County Health Department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes.
The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Thursday afternoon, the north has 23 cases, central has 49 and south has 70.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For the central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central. For the south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers due to differences in the confirmation process.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 1% are among those aged 17 and under, 12% are among those aged 18 to 24, 35% are among those aged 25 to 49, 32% are among those aged 50 to 64, and 20% are among those aged 65 or older.
Females account for 53% of cases in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.