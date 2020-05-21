Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTH CENTRAL CATAWBA COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... WEST CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 445 PM EDT FRIDAY. * AT 659 AM EDT, RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 4-8 INCHES SINCE MONDAY OVER THE HEADWATERS OF THE CATAWBA RIVER AND ASSOCIATED TRIBUTARIES HAS CAUSED HIGH FLOWS ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER. AS THE FLOODWAVE PASSES THROUGH THE CATAWBA RESERVOIR CHAIN, POOL ELEVATIONS WILL RISE AND FALL IN SUCCESSION. DUKE ENERGY IS AGGRESSIVELY MOVING WATER THROUGH THE RIVER SYSTEM IN ORDER TO MANAGE THE HEAVY RAINFALL. AS A RESULT, LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE IS ABOVE FULL POOL AND WATER IS SPILLING OVER THE DAM. LAKE LEVELS ARE CURRENTLY ABOVE MINOR FLOOD STAGE. THEREFORE, A FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR NUISANCE FLOODING THROUGH AT LEAST MID-AFTERNOON OR UNTIL THE FLOODWAVE HAS PASSED. * AS OF 635 AM, LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE IS AT 103.2 FEET. ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 102.00 FEET MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 103.00 FEET FORECAST: DUKE ENERGY PROJECTS THE POOL SHOULD STAY BELOW 104 FEET. LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE COULD RECEDE BELOW 102.0 FEET LATER TODAY. IMPACTS: AT 103.0 FEET...SIGNIFICANT INUNDATION OF LOW-LYING AREAS INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL YARDS, DOCKS, AND BOAT-LAUNCH AREAS IS ONGOING AROUND LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE. AT 103.5 FEET...ELECTRICITY MAY NEED TO BE TURNED OFF SHORTLY FOR A FEW HOMES IN THE CARPENTERS COVE COMMUNITY AS WATER APPROACHES ELECTRICAL BOXES NEAR HOMES. CRAWL SPACE FLOODING AT 4867 LONGFIELD ST IS IMMINENT. * FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LAKE LEVELS, PROJECTIONS, OR DAM RELEASES, PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT HTTP://LAKES.DUKE-ENERGY.COM OR CALL 1-800-829-5253. * RESIDENTS ALONG LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE SHOULD CONTACT CATAWBA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TO UPDATE THEIR CONTACT INFORMATION USING THE FOLLOWING DIRECT LINK TO THEIR COMMUNITY ALERT SYSTEM WEB PAGE AT: WWW.CATAWBACOUNTYNC.GOV/ONLINE-SERVICES/COMMUNITY-ALERT-SYSTEM/ PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES, AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&