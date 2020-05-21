North Carolina reported an increase of 788 COVID-19 cases Thursday morning with a total of 20,910 cases in the state.
A total of 716 people have died in relation to the coronavirus as of Thursday morning.
Iredell County now has 206 cases, according to the state.
As of Thursday, North Carolina has completed 290,645 tests, officials reported. There are 578 people currently hospitalized in the state.
Among neighboring counties, as of Thursday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,894 cases. It has 70 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 406 cases and 21 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 574 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 129 cases and three deaths. Davie has 57 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 54 cases. Yadkin has 124 cases and one death. Wilkes has 456 cases and one death. Alexander has 23 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports cases in each ZIP code. The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125.
In 27020, there are 24 cases. In 27028, there are 37 cases. In 27055, there are 57 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are 12 cases. In 28660, there are four cases. In 28636, there are two cases.
In 28689, there are five cases. In 27013, there are 10 cases. In 28166, there are six cases. In 28677, there are 49 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 35 cases.
In 28036, there are 18 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 52 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 46 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
