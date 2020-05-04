North Carolina reported an increase of 184 coronavirus cases Monday morning with a total of 11,848 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 11,664 cases on Sunday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 430 as of Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. It was 422 on Sunday.
North Carolina has completed 146,439 tests, officials reported. There are 498 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase from 475 on Sunday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Monday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,734 cases. It has 50 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 314 cases and 13 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 392 cases and 24 deaths.
Catawba has 57 cases and one death. Davie has 31 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 32 cases. Yadkin has 24 cases and one death. Wilkes has 115 cases and one death. Alexander has four cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started reporting cases for each ZIP code last week. The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125..
For 27020, there are two cases. For 27028, there are 21 cases. For 27055, there are six cases. For 28678, there is one case. For 28634, there are four cases.
There are no cases in 28636 or 28660.
For 28689, there is one case. For 27013, there are seven cases. For 28166, there are four cases. For 28677, there are 25 cases and two deaths. For 28625, there are 20 cases.
For 28036, there are 11 cases. For 28115, there are 33 cases and two deaths. For 28117, there are 34 cases and one death. For 28125, there are two cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
The NCDHHS reported an outbreak at the Autumn Care assisted living facility in Statesville on April 27. As of Monday, three people have contracted COVID-19 there. Two of them are staff and the other is a resident. None have died.
NCDHHS gives weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks at assisted living facilities throughout the state.
