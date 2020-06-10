North Carolina reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.
There now have been 38,171 cases reported in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an increase of 1,011 cases. Currently there are 780 people hospitalized and 1,053 have died. A total of 553,650 tests have been conducted.
Iredell County now has 369 cases, according to the Iredell County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon. The county updates local cases each weekday afternoon.
Among surrounding counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 5,861 cases and 117 deaths. Rowan has 788 cases with 36 deaths. Cabarrus has 614 cases with 23 deaths, Wilkes has 513 cases with six deaths, Catawba has 326 cases with 11 deaths, Davie has 126 cases with two deaths, Lincoln has 108 cases and Alexander has 43 cases.
The state breaks down the cases by ZIP code. Those for Iredell County and case totals are as follows. Some of the ZIP codes include areas outside Iredell: in 27020, there are 39 cases and two deaths; 27028, 98 cases; 27055, 106 cases and one death; 28678, one case; 28634, 17 cases; 28660, five cases; 28636, four cases; 28689, six cases; 27013, 13 cases and one death; 28166, 10 cases; 28677, 95 cases and two deaths; 28625, 84 cases; 28036, 36 cases and two deaths; 28115, 78 cases and two deaths; 28117, 70 cases and one death; and 28125, three cases.
Across the state, 45 percent of the cases are among those aged 25-49, 21 percent are among those 50-64, 11 percent are among those 18-24, 8 percent among both the 75 and over and 17 and under groups and 7 percent among those 65-74.
The cases are evenly split among males and females as of Wednesday morning.
